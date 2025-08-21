Shock and Conspiracy: The Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked in a planned manner, leaving her with serious injuries. Minister Kapil Mishra claims it was a conspiracy, executed by a professional criminal with numerous offenses. Despite her condition, Gupta continues to work from home.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly left with serious physical injuries after a shocking attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her North Delhi residence.
This incident, described by Minister Kapil Mishra as a 'planned conspiracy,' has raised significant concerns about security. Mishra disclosed that the alleged attacker has a criminal history, with multiple charges such as attempted murder and smuggling.
Despite her injuries, Gupta has been reviewing files from her residence, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, but Mishra emphasized her need for rest as she remains in shock.
