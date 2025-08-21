Major Restructuring: Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill Approved

The Karnataka Legislative Council successfully passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Thursday. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also manages the Bengaluru development portfolio, the Bill sailed through after a focused discussion.

Shivakumar highlighted the importance of the amended Bill, stating unequivocally that it aims to respect the autonomy of local corporations as safeguarded under the Constitution's 74th Amendment. This move prevents the Greater Bengaluru Authority from exerting undue influence over municipal bodies.

Addressing queries from council members such as Govindaraju, TA Saravana, and HS Gopinath, Shivakumar pointed out that the amendment would not grant the state government excess power over corporations. He also touched on ward restructuring based on demographics, growing from an average population of 18,000 per ward in 2011 to 30,000 presently, assuring that consultations will occur when new areas are incorporated.

(With inputs from agencies.)