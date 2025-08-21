Left Menu

Appeals Court Overturns Half-Billion-Dollar Penalty Against Trump Amid Fraud Case Drama

A New York state appeals court has overturned a significant financial penalty against former U.S. President Donald Trump in a civil fraud case. While the court was divided, it ruled that the initial penalty was unconstitutionally excessive, recognizing the need for further legal review and potential retrial.

In a landmark decision on Thursday, a New York state appeals court overturned a half-billion-dollar penalty imposed on former President Donald Trump in a contentious fraud case. This marked a notable triumph for Trump, reversing one of the major legal challenges he faced on his path to a presidential comeback. The five-judge panel from the Appellate Division was split, with some judges agreeing that Trump committed fraud, while others demanded a new trial or case dismissal.

The case originated from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged that Trump inflated his wealth to deceive lenders for better financial terms. While two judges found Trump guilty, they termed the penalty 'unconstitutionally excessive' and retained certain restrictions on the Trump Organization.

James has declared her intention to seek a review by the state's highest court. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating James for potential misuse of power in pursuing Trump, heightening political tensions surrounding the case.

