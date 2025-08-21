Appeals Court Overturns Half-Billion-Dollar Penalty Against Trump Amid Fraud Case Drama

In a landmark decision on Thursday, a New York state appeals court overturned a half-billion-dollar penalty imposed on former President Donald Trump in a contentious fraud case. This marked a notable triumph for Trump, reversing one of the major legal challenges he faced on his path to a presidential comeback. The five-judge panel from the Appellate Division was split, with some judges agreeing that Trump committed fraud, while others demanded a new trial or case dismissal.

The case originated from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged that Trump inflated his wealth to deceive lenders for better financial terms. While two judges found Trump guilty, they termed the penalty 'unconstitutionally excessive' and retained certain restrictions on the Trump Organization.

James has declared her intention to seek a review by the state's highest court. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating James for potential misuse of power in pursuing Trump, heightening political tensions surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)