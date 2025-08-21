Political Uproar: Vice President’s Resignation Sparks Controversy in Parliament

The monsoon session of 2025 in Parliament will be remembered for a dramatic political upheaval, singled out by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's unprecedented resignation. Ramesh described the resignation as a "volcano" that struck the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the silencing of Dhankhar post-resignation, a first in India's history.

According to Ramesh, despite calls for discussion on critical national issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the government avoided engagement. The Congress leader criticized the lack of responses to issues surrounding Operation Sindoor and dismissed opposition inquiries in Parliament.

Ramesh further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of directing the Election Commission to undertake the SIR exercise strategically aimed at weakening opposition footholds. In a scathing critique, he alleged voter suppression by dubbing the Election Commission as "Churao Aayog," and lamented the erosion of democratic principles in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)