Urea Supply Crisis Sparks Political Debate in Telangana

The Telangana government has accused the NDA-led Centre of failing to supply the promised urea allocations, causing shortages and inconvenience for farmers statewide.

According to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the shortage is due to domestic production halts and geopolitical issues, particularly China's lack of exports. Rao claimed that the BJP is politically discriminating against Telangana and defaming the state government.

In response, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy assured that urea imports are underway and urged against hoarding. The situation has sparked a political debate, impacting both farmer sentiment and crop planning, as state leaders seek clarity from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)