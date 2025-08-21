Yogi Adityanath Lauds Kalyan Singh, Slams Opposition at 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas'

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former CM Kalyan Singh during the 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' event, praising his impactful governance as both Health and Chief Minister. Adityanath highlighted Singh's efforts in merging heritage with development and rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister launched a fierce critique of Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Etah, blaming them for historical identity crises stemming from centuries of external exploitation. At the inauguration of the Rs 750 crore Shree Cement Plant, he accused them of prioritizing familial interests over inclusive development.

Highlighting Etah's evolution from a crime-ridden area to an industrial hub, Adityanath cited substantial investments in law, power, and industry, with Shree Cement creating over 3,500 jobs directly and indirectly. Mentioning India's potential as the third-largest global economy, he attributed UP's economic rise to effective law enforcement and substantial investor confidence.

