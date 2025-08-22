Political Clash Over Alleged Land Scam: Shirsat vs. Pawar

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister from Maharashtra and leader within the Shiv Sena, has come under fire following allegations from NCP MLA Rohit Pawar regarding improper land allotments. Pawar claims that while Shirsat was chairman of CIDCO, he bypassed legal norms, allocating land valued over Rs 5,000 crore.

In a recent statement to the press, Shirsat expressed surprise over the allegations and dismissed them as baseless. He insisted that Pawar should have consulted CIDCO for a factual understanding and challenged him to present evidence supporting his accusations. Shirsat brushed off the allegations as attempts to garner attention.

The situation escalated as Sanjay Raut petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate the alleged Rs 50,000 crore land scam involving Shirsat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shirsat, however, dismissed these as politically motivated attacks meant to tarnish his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)