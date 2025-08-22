Left Menu

Political Clash Over Alleged Land Scam: Shirsat vs. Pawar

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat denied accusations made by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar regarding irregular land allotments as CIDCO chairman. Pawar alleged Shirsat illegally allotted land worth over Rs 5,000 crore. Shirsat refuted the claims, demanding proof. Sanjay Raut also requested a probe into the alleged Rs 50,000 crore land scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:50 IST
Political Clash Over Alleged Land Scam: Shirsat vs. Pawar
Sanjay Shirsat
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister from Maharashtra and leader within the Shiv Sena, has come under fire following allegations from NCP MLA Rohit Pawar regarding improper land allotments. Pawar claims that while Shirsat was chairman of CIDCO, he bypassed legal norms, allocating land valued over Rs 5,000 crore.

In a recent statement to the press, Shirsat expressed surprise over the allegations and dismissed them as baseless. He insisted that Pawar should have consulted CIDCO for a factual understanding and challenged him to present evidence supporting his accusations. Shirsat brushed off the allegations as attempts to garner attention.

The situation escalated as Sanjay Raut petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to investigate the alleged Rs 50,000 crore land scam involving Shirsat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shirsat, however, dismissed these as politically motivated attacks meant to tarnish his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025