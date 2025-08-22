Political Unrest as RJD MLAs Attend Modi's Rally

In a surprising turn of events, two RJD MLAs from Bihar, Vibha Devi and Prakash Veer, attended a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking rumors of their impending defection to the NDA. The rally, held on the premises of Magadh University in Gayaji, witnessed these legislators seated in the back row, garnering significant attention.

Notably, the appearance of Nawada MLA Vibha Devi comes shortly after her husband, Raj Ballabh Yadav, a multiple-term former legislator, was acquitted by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case. His acquittal, following several years of imprisonment, has added a layer of intrigue to the political dynamics, especially given his dissatisfaction over an RJD seat allocation issue in the past Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, Rajauli legislator Prakash Veer, known for his tenure from a reserved SC seat, has reportedly experienced a cooling of relations with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. As these events unfold, the political landscape in Bihar sees yet another dramatic episode preceding the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)