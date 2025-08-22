Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Punjab BJP Clashes with AAP over Welfare Campaigns

The Punjab BJP alleged that the AAP government halted its central schemes awareness campaigns. Protests ensued with BJP workers accusing the state of political oppression. They argued the camps aim to benefit the poor. AAP countered that data was being collected unlawfully, leading to multiple detentions.

The Punjab BJP staged a statewide protest on Friday, criticizing the AAP government for allegedly halting its awareness campaigns on central schemes.

The protests, marked by the burning of effigies of the Bhagwant Mann administration, saw Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar lead the charge. Jakhar, with fellow party workers, faced police detention in Fazilka's Abohar. He condemned the AAP government for supposedly misusing police power to obstruct their outreach efforts aimed at benefiting the poor.

In a pointed rebuttal, AAP leaders alleged that BJP workers were illegally collecting personal data under the guise of these camps. This political skirmish underscores escalating tensions as both parties grapple over the execution of central welfare schemes in Punjab.

