Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Vows Justice in Wake of Fatal Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed regret over a deadly June 4 stampede, rejecting calls for resignation. The incident, linked to an RCB celebration, left 11 dead and 71 injured. Siddaramaiah announced inquiries and action against officials. Opposition members criticized the response, while the CM highlighted similar past tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:22 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vowed to ensure justice following the tragic stampede on June 4, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah expressed his deep disturbance over the incident and outlined steps his government has taken, including judicial inquiries and suspensions of key officials.

In response to opposition demands for resignation, Siddaramaiah highlighted the occurrence of similar stampedes in BJP-ruled states, attributing the tragedy to "mass hysteria" as crowds gathered for a cricket team's celebration. Despite the opposition's dissatisfaction and walkout, Siddaramaiah pledged transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigations.

While acknowledging his delayed awareness of the incident, Siddaramaiah dismissed claims of insensitivity, underscoring the loss of young lives and the need for responsible political discourse. Comparisons were drawn to previous tragedies across the country and globally to emphasize the complex nature of crowd management disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

