Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP: Allegations Fly Over Electoral Misconduct

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Friday, accusing it of manipulating voter processes and misusing power. Speaking at the SP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav highlighted recent bypoll irregularities and called for vigilance to protect democratic integrity.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP deliberately targeted impoverished voters by deleting their names from electoral rolls. Despite the SP's attempts to address these concerns in 2022, Yadav claimed no action was taken by the Election Commission, even after affidavits were submitted.

Yadav further criticized the BJP for corruption, citing a fertilizer scam affecting farmers and irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. He condemned the government's handling of education and public safety, questioning the authenticity of BJP's environmental initiatives. Yadav vowed that order would be restored with SP's return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)