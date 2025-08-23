Left Menu

Ghislane Maxwell Denies Seeing Trump in Inappropriate Settings

Ghislane Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence, told a Justice Department official she never saw President Trump act inappropriately. The comments come as Trump faces backlash for the Justice Department's refusal to release Epstein investigation files. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:56 IST
In a recent revelation, Ghislane Maxwell, now serving a two-decade sentence, firmly stated to a top Justice Department official that she never witnessed former President Donald Trump act inappropriately. This statement is part of a transcript made public last Friday.

Maxwell's declaration comes amidst rising criticism directed towards Trump from both his conservative allies and Democratic lawmakers. They express concern over the Justice Department's decision to withhold investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking, died by suicide in 2019. Although he had pleaded not guilty, his close associate, Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for recruiting underage girls for Epstein's abuse. She is currently appealing the conviction.

