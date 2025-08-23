Left Menu

Odisha Leaders Unite: Majhi's Heartfelt Visit to Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, discussing his health post-hospitalization. Majhi's supportive visit highlights the cordial ties amid political landscapes. Naveen Patnaik, recently treated for dehydration, received well-wishes from Indian leaders and support from his brother, Prem Patnaik.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:06 IST
In a show of solidarity, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid a visit to the residence of Leader of Opposition and BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, to inquire about his health following his recent hospitalization. The gesture underscored a rare moment of camaraderie amidst political rivalries.

Patnaik, who was discharged on August 20 after an 80-hour stay for dehydration treatment, had also received calls of support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Majhi and Patnaik shared a brief discussion at Naveen Niwas, solidifying their mutual respect despite political differences.

Naveen's elder brother, Prem Patnaik, arrived from Delhi to oversee his brother's medical consultations, further marking the familial bonds within the Patnaik family. Naveen, a bachelor living alone, continues to navigate his political and personal responsibilities with resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

