Thackeray Cousins Unite Against 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Amid rumors of a potential alliance between Raj Thackeray's MNS and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), both leaders have highlighted concerns of 'vote theft'. They urge party members to examine electoral rolls closely for fraudulent entries, alongside similar accusations from other opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:48 IST
Speculations are rife about a potential alliance between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena (UBT). Both leaders have voiced concerns over alleged 'vote theft' and encouraged their grassroots members to scrutinize electoral rolls to identify bogus voters.

This comes as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties also raise similar accusations of electoral manipulation. Last year's Maharashtra assembly elections saw the Shiv Sena (UBT) secure 20 seats in alliance with Congress and NCP, while the MNS failed to win any seats.

With local body polls approaching, including those for the influential Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Uddhav Thackeray claims massive voter infiltration post-2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both he and Raj Thackeray call for vigilance against 'bogus voting' and demand a probe by the Election Commission into these allegations.

