Arjun Ram Meghwal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Contradictory Stances

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Rahul Gandhi for his contradictory actions, highlighting the contrast between his statements on corruption and opposition to key legislation. Meghwal referenced Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Gandhi's actions in 2013, when he protested an ordinance meant to protect RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:02 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal has openly criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, citing a 'huge contradiction' between his declarations and deeds. Meghwal referenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments during which Shah recalled an incident from 2013, where Gandhi famously tore up an ordinance brought forth by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, meant to protect RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Addressing the press, Meghwal pointed out the inconsistency in Gandhi's remarks on corruption and his opposition to the Constitution Amendment Bill. He supported his argument by highlighting that Gandhi, on one end, campaigns against corruption, while on the other, objects to laws against it. This, Meghwal insists, displays a fundamental contradiction in Gandhi's rhetoric.

The critique follows Amit Shah's inquiry about whether Rahul Gandhi's moral stance wavered after consecutive electoral defeats. The 2013 ordinance incident surfaced again, marking the Congress government's attempt to shield convicted legislators, a move forced back after public opposition from Gandhi himself. The event underscored ongoing tensions within political narratives about accountability and ethical consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

