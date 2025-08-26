Left Menu

Trump Commemorates Fallen Soldiers: Criticizes Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal Anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal bombing, Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's administration, honoring fallen U.S. soldiers with a proclamation. As a guest of victim families, Trump denounced Biden's handling of the withdrawal. Defense Secretary Hegseth promised a thorough Defense Department review of the incident.

On the solemn occasion marking the fourth anniversary of the suicide bombing that marked the end of the Afghanistan War, former President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed. This somber event was attended by approximately 35 relatives of the fallen.

Donald Trump used this moment to strongly criticize President Joe Biden, condemning the chaotic evacuation process, and labeling it as one of the country's most significant failures. The deadly attack, which also claimed over 100 Afghan lives at Kabul's Abbey Gate, was linked to decisions made during both administrations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside Vice President JD Vance, affirmed that a new review of the withdrawal would be conducted, aiming for completion by mid-next year. Trump's criticism is compounded by Biden's issuance of a statement calling the deceased "patriots in the highest sense," while emphasizing a need for accountability within the military.

