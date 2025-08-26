BJP Leader Accuses DMK of Goondaism with Video Evidence

On Tuesday, BJP leader K Annamalai publicly accused the DMK of engaging in 'goondaism,' claiming it to be an intrinsic part of the political culture within the party. He substantiated his allegations by releasing a video purportedly showing a DMK representative engaged in an act of assault.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP president shared a 1.02-minute clip on his social media handle 'X,' depicting a DMK Tiruvarur ward councillor, Purushothaman, allegedly attacking an individual who objected to the placement of a party banner outside his residence. This incident, Annamalai claimed, exemplified the thuggery rampant from ministers to councillors within the DMK.

Annamalai criticized the DMK, stating that the party could not obscure its reliance on 'thuggery and violence' through what he described as staged apologies. He directly tagged DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin in his post. The ruling DMK has yet to issue a response regarding this serious allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)