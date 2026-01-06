Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has defended BJP member Dushyant Kumar Gautam amid ongoing allegations involving the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Dhami emphasized that Gautam was not present in Uttarakhand when the incident took place.

This defense follows Gautam's filing of a police complaint against former MLA Suresh Rathore and his purported wife, Urmila Sanawar, alleging defamation. Gautam also accused them of colluding with opposition parties to discredit him.

The controversy is further fueled by an audio clip released by Sanawar, suggesting the involvement of a 'VIP' in the murder case, with speculations pointing to Gautam. The situation remains tense as accusations and legal actions unfold.

