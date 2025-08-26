Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan aims to strengthen bilateral ties and reaffirm the commitment to regional peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Following Japan, he will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, engaging in significant diplomatic talks on the sidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:25 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Asia
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day diplomatic journey to Japan starting this Friday, a trip aimed at solidifying the friendship and boosting cooperation between the two countries, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

This visit underscores India and Japan's shared commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. It is expected to open new avenues for collaborative efforts between the nations.

Following his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to Tianjin in China, where he will participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He is also slated for key bilateral meetings on the summit's sidelines, said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India
2
Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

 Lithuania
3
Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

 India
4
Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025