Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties in Asia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan aims to strengthen bilateral ties and reaffirm the commitment to regional peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Following Japan, he will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, engaging in significant diplomatic talks on the sidelines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day diplomatic journey to Japan starting this Friday, a trip aimed at solidifying the friendship and boosting cooperation between the two countries, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
This visit underscores India and Japan's shared commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. It is expected to open new avenues for collaborative efforts between the nations.
Following his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to Tianjin in China, where he will participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He is also slated for key bilateral meetings on the summit's sidelines, said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs.
