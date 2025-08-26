Clash in Beed: OBC Activist Laxman Hake Face Charges

Police have filed charges against OBC activist Laxman Hake and 13 of his associates for rioting and unlawful assembly in Beed district, Maharashtra. The clash involved supporters of NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit and took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Georai on Monday evening.

Authorities had previously denied permission for Hake to enter Georai, issuing a notice due to law and order concerns. Despite the warning, Hake entered the city with his supporters, culminating in a confrontation with the MLA's followers.

The altercation intensified when Hake's associate, Sunil Dhakne, threw a chappal, prompting police intervention. Beed police have registered cases against Hake and his associates under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their actions.

