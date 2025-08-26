Left Menu

Clash in Beed: OBC Activist Laxman Hake Face Charges

Police have charged OBC activist Laxman Hake and 13 supporters with rioting and unlawful assembly after they clashed with an NCP MLA's followers in Beed, Maharashtra. The altercation erupted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Georai, despite prior warnings issued to Hake against entering the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:43 IST
Clash in Beed: OBC Activist Laxman Hake Face Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed charges against OBC activist Laxman Hake and 13 of his associates for rioting and unlawful assembly in Beed district, Maharashtra. The clash involved supporters of NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit and took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Georai on Monday evening.

Authorities had previously denied permission for Hake to enter Georai, issuing a notice due to law and order concerns. Despite the warning, Hake entered the city with his supporters, culminating in a confrontation with the MLA's followers.

The altercation intensified when Hake's associate, Sunil Dhakne, threw a chappal, prompting police intervention. Beed police have registered cases against Hake and his associates under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025