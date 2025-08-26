Left Menu

Nigel Farage's Controversial Immigration Plan Shakes UK Politics

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, announced plans to leave the European human rights convention and implement strict measures against illegal immigration if elected. This follows a rise in Channel crossings and protests over asylum seekers in hotels. Polls show rising support for his party.

26-08-2025
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, announced a bold plan to tackle illegal immigration. If elected, he promises to withdraw from the European human rights convention and strictly detain and deport migrants entering the UK illegally. This declaration comes in response to increasing Channel crossings and mounting public discontent.

Farage's party, despite having limited parliamentary representation, is gaining traction in national polls, rivaling Labour and the Conservatives. Farage stresses that the UK's current approach to immigration has led to public 'despair and rising anger.' He plans to expand detention facilities and negotiate deportation agreements with countries like Afghanistan, Eritrea, and Iran.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, has abandoned the previous government's migrant policy with Rwanda, preferring a new deal with France. The UK aims to expedite asylum claim processing and address the controversy of housing migrants in hotels. However, tensions remain high with ongoing protests and legal battles over temporary housing solutions.

