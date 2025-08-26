Left Menu

Delhi BJP Prepares for Transition to New Modern Offices

The Delhi BJP is set to relocate to a state-of-the-art office on DDU Marg, featuring South Indian architecture. With a completion targeted around Navratri, the new premises offer modern amenities, environmentally friendly design, and expansive space to accommodate party leaders and staff, improving operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi BJP Prepares for Transition to New Modern Offices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP is on the brink of relocating to a modern office complex on DDU Marg, as reported by party leaders on Tuesday. The move is anticipated to coincide with Navratri, marking a significant development for the party's infrastructure in the national capital.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, along with BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and other key officials, inspected the new facility earlier this week. While construction is complete, final touches and formalities like fire safety and occupancy clearances are underway, a senior BJP leader confirmed.

Designed to reflect South Indian architectural style, the new building sprawls over 825 square meters and integrates modern and eco-friendly features. It includes facilities such as a conference room, auditorium, and offices for various BJP cells, aiming to resolve spatial issues faced at their current location on Pandit Pant Marg.

TRENDING

1
Lesson of conflict termination can be learnt from Operation Sindoor: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Lesson of conflict termination can be learnt from Operation Sindoor: Air Chi...

 India
2
Water level in Pong dam reaches 1,390 feet

Water level in Pong dam reaches 1,390 feet

 India
3
Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displaced

Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displa...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

UPDATE 1-Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025