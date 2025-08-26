Delhi BJP Prepares for Transition to New Modern Offices

The Delhi BJP is on the brink of relocating to a modern office complex on DDU Marg, as reported by party leaders on Tuesday. The move is anticipated to coincide with Navratri, marking a significant development for the party's infrastructure in the national capital.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, along with BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and other key officials, inspected the new facility earlier this week. While construction is complete, final touches and formalities like fire safety and occupancy clearances are underway, a senior BJP leader confirmed.

Designed to reflect South Indian architectural style, the new building sprawls over 825 square meters and integrates modern and eco-friendly features. It includes facilities such as a conference room, auditorium, and offices for various BJP cells, aiming to resolve spatial issues faced at their current location on Pandit Pant Marg.