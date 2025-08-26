Left Menu

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

The new head of the Bank for International Settlements has used his first prominent speech to stress the need for central banks to focus on inflation and for their independence from politicians to be protected. Uncertainty around the world's most important monetary authority, the Federal Reserve, has risen this year as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised its Chair Jerome Powell and on Monday announced he was firing one of its governors, Lisa Cook.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:02 IST
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

The new head of the Bank for International Settlements has used his first prominent speech to stress the need for central banks to focus on inflation and for their independence from politicians to be protected.

Uncertainty around the world's most important monetary authority, the Federal Reserve, has risen this year as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised its Chair Jerome Powell and on Monday announced he was firing one of its governors, Lisa Cook. "A clear price stability mandate, independence and accountability are the anchor, hull and mast of the monetary policy vessel," Pablo Hernandez de Cos, who in July took over as General Manager of BIS, often dubbed the central bankers' central bank, said in a speech.

He did not address Trump's moves directly but laid out what he described as the "foundations" for central bank credibility. Independence was vital so central bankers are able to set interest rates and use tools like quantitative easing, "based on economic considerations in the long-term public interest, free from short-term political interference," the former Bank of Spain Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Colombian Jungle Standoff: 34 Soldiers Kidnapped Amid Turmoil

Colombian Jungle Standoff: 34 Soldiers Kidnapped Amid Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Tariff Revenues Surge: Aiming for Half a Trillion

U.S. Tariff Revenues Surge: Aiming for Half a Trillion

 Global
3
Tehran Warns Europe on UN Sanctions Snapback

Tehran Warns Europe on UN Sanctions Snapback

 United Arab Emirates
4
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025