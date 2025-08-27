Left Menu

U.S. Tariff Revenues Surge: Aiming for Half a Trillion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that customs duty revenues from President Trump's tariffs could exceed $500 billion annually. Bessent revised his previous estimate of $300 billion, noting significant revenue growth from July to August, with further increases expected in September, significantly impacting the budget deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:11 IST
U.S. Tariff Revenues Surge: Aiming for Half a Trillion
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that revenue from President Donald Trump's tariffs is poised to surpass $500 billion yearly, marking a substantial increase. This came to light during a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where Bessent updated officials on the customs duty collections.

Originally estimating tariff revenues at $300 billion per year, Bessent now sees this figure as too conservative. The upward trend was notably apparent with a significant jump recorded between July and August, and projections for further growth into September.

"This administration has made a meaningful dent in the budget deficit," Bessent stated, suggesting potential revenue figures might eventually approach a trillion dollars. The dramatic increase underscores the transformative impact of the tariffs on U.S. fiscal objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States
2
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability

Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountabilit...

 Global
3
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
4
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025