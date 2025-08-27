U.S. Tariff Revenues Surge: Aiming for Half a Trillion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that revenue from President Donald Trump's tariffs is poised to surpass $500 billion yearly, marking a substantial increase. This came to light during a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where Bessent updated officials on the customs duty collections.

Originally estimating tariff revenues at $300 billion per year, Bessent now sees this figure as too conservative. The upward trend was notably apparent with a significant jump recorded between July and August, and projections for further growth into September.

"This administration has made a meaningful dent in the budget deficit," Bessent stated, suggesting potential revenue figures might eventually approach a trillion dollars. The dramatic increase underscores the transformative impact of the tariffs on U.S. fiscal objectives.

