Zelenskiy Calls for International Security Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges the organization of discussions among global leaders about timelines and priorities for security guarantees. He emphasized preparations at various levels with military commanders, defense ministers, and security advisors to expedite the process. This call to action was made on X this Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:14 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made an urgent appeal for the organization of international summits to discuss key priorities and timelines concerning security guarantees.

Zelenskiy announced this on X, highlighting the mobilization of military commanders, defense ministers, and security advisors to expedite the preparation of future security components.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for accelerated efforts to define the details needed to ensure global security commitments.

