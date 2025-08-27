Left Menu

Thackeray Reunion: Family Politics Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Raj Thackeray during Ganesh Chaturthi signals improved relations ahead of local elections. The families, historically divided in politics, are showing signs of reconciling with the possibility of forming an alliance, marking a shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

In a significant political gesture, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), visited his cousin Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, on Ganesh Chaturthi. This visit hints at thawing relations between the estranged cousins amidst speculation on political realignments.

The visit to 'Shivtirth' in Dadar, where Raj annually hosts Lord Ganesh, underscores a potential alliance as they face local body elections. The Thackerays' reunion marks a shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics, given their historical separation since Raj's departure from the Shiv Sena in 2005.

While Uddhav ascended to chief ministership in 2019, their parties faced challenges in recent elections, prompting a potential reconciliation. Despite no formal alliance, observers suggest their renewed bonhomie may reshape Maharashtra's political landscape.

