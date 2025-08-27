Left Menu

Historic First: Russian and Chinese Navies Patrol Pacific Together

The Russian and Chinese navies have conducted their first joint patrol in the Pacific, following the Maritime Interaction 2025 drills. This collaboration marks a deepening maritime cooperation amidst heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, as they aim to strengthen mutual objectives and enhance regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:20 IST
Historic First: Russian and Chinese Navies Patrol Pacific Together
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a groundbreaking move, the Russian and Chinese navies have executed their inaugural joint patrol in the Pacific region, signaling a deepening of military cooperation between the two nations.

The patrol, initiated in early August following the Maritime Interaction 2025 drills, involved the Russian diesel-electric submarine Volkhov and a Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy submarine navigating an approved route through the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

This collaboration occurs as Western navies increase their Indo-Pacific presence to counterbalance China, reflecting a strategic convergence of Moscow and Beijing. Earlier missions aimed at bolstering naval ties underscore a shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and the protection of maritime economic facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

 United States
2
Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

 Global
3
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.

BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assemb...

 India
4
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025