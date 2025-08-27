Historic First: Russian and Chinese Navies Patrol Pacific Together

In a groundbreaking move, the Russian and Chinese navies have executed their inaugural joint patrol in the Pacific region, signaling a deepening of military cooperation between the two nations.

The patrol, initiated in early August following the Maritime Interaction 2025 drills, involved the Russian diesel-electric submarine Volkhov and a Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy submarine navigating an approved route through the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

This collaboration occurs as Western navies increase their Indo-Pacific presence to counterbalance China, reflecting a strategic convergence of Moscow and Beijing. Earlier missions aimed at bolstering naval ties underscore a shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and the protection of maritime economic facilities.

