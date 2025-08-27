Left Menu

Maratha Quota Standoff: Talks Stall Amid Tensions

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stated no decision has been made to negotiate with activist Manoj Jarange on the Maratha quota issue. Jarange, demanding a 10% OBC quota for Marathas, awaits government talks. Meanwhile, the government extends the Shinde committee's timeline as they study relevant historical documents.

Maharashtra's efforts to resolve the Maratha reservation crisis remain in a deadlock, as State minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil announced that no decision has been reached to engage in talks with activist Manoj Jarange. Jarange is pressing for a 10% quota under the OBC category and publicly stated he was contacted by Vikhe Patil regarding potential discussions.

In a show of strength, Jarange marched towards Mumbai with his supporters, vocal in their demand for reservation. Vikhe Patil responded, emphasizing the ongoing sensitivity of the issue, with recent approvals by the cabinet sub-committee. A key focus lies in the Hyderabad Gazette study by the Justice Shinde Committee, whose deadline has been extended.

The minister recommended Jarange to pause the agitation while also addressing historical attempts for Maratha quota inclusion. He urged for restraint in public statements, lamenting the inflammatory remarks made about leaders like Chief Minister Fadnavis. Vikhe Patil criticized figures like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for their silence, insinuating attempts to sow discord.

