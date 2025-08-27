Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of having vote theft in its DNA. This assertion comes as Congress intensifies its allegations of electoral fraud against rival parties.

Saini referred to historical instances, including the 1946 internal Congress poll where Nehru's unexpected victory was labeled as 'booth capturing'. He also mentioned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, arguing it signified a breakdown of democratic ethics. Saini alleged rampant irregularities under Congress rule, such as vote-buying and voter intimidation.

The Chief Minister defended government initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', stressing its success in improving the gender ratio, and responded to Congress's critique. He dismissed opposition claims on collector rates and job allocation related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, urging for truthful assembly debates.

