Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of 'vote theft' and fraud, citing historical events like the 1946 Congress poll and Emergency imposition. He defended BJP initiatives and criticized Congress for undermining democracy. The Congress had recently protested against alleged vote fraud in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:08 IST
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of having vote theft in its DNA. This assertion comes as Congress intensifies its allegations of electoral fraud against rival parties.

Saini referred to historical instances, including the 1946 internal Congress poll where Nehru's unexpected victory was labeled as 'booth capturing'. He also mentioned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, arguing it signified a breakdown of democratic ethics. Saini alleged rampant irregularities under Congress rule, such as vote-buying and voter intimidation.

The Chief Minister defended government initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', stressing its success in improving the gender ratio, and responded to Congress's critique. He dismissed opposition claims on collector rates and job allocation related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, urging for truthful assembly debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025