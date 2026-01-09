Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?
The UN Human Rights Office warns of wide repression and intimidation against the opposition in Uganda's upcoming presidential election. Authorities allegedly use military tactics to suppress dissent, with key opposition figures detained. Critics label the government as intolerant of dissent under President Museveni's long rule.
- Country:
- Uganda
The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concerns over Uganda's upcoming presidential election slated for January 15. The Geneva-based office claims the election will be characterized by widespread repression and intimidation against political opposition, human rights activists, and dissenters.
According to the latest report, Ugandan authorities have utilized military legislation to clamp down on political activities, with security forces firing live ammunition to disperse peaceful assemblies. Notably, opposition supporters have reportedly been abducted using unmarked vehicles.
High-profile figures like Kizza Besigye and Sarah Bireete face detention under severe charges. Critics argue these arrests represent the government's suppression of critique. President Museveni, seeking a seventh term, leads a regime accused of betraying democratic ideals established since his rise to power in 1986.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uganda
- election
- repression
- intimidation
- opposition
- Museveni
- human rights
- military
- democracy
- UN report
ALSO READ
Assam's Electoral Roll Controversy: Opposition vs. BJP
Political Tensions Rise Over ED's Alleged Bias with Opposition Leaders
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection
Assam Opposition Alleges Conspiracy in Electoral Roll Manipulation
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Faces Opposition Hurdles