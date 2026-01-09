Left Menu

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

The UN Human Rights Office warns of wide repression and intimidation against the opposition in Uganda's upcoming presidential election. Authorities allegedly use military tactics to suppress dissent, with key opposition figures detained. Critics label the government as intolerant of dissent under President Museveni's long rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:55 IST
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concerns over Uganda's upcoming presidential election slated for January 15. The Geneva-based office claims the election will be characterized by widespread repression and intimidation against political opposition, human rights activists, and dissenters.

According to the latest report, Ugandan authorities have utilized military legislation to clamp down on political activities, with security forces firing live ammunition to disperse peaceful assemblies. Notably, opposition supporters have reportedly been abducted using unmarked vehicles.

High-profile figures like Kizza Besigye and Sarah Bireete face detention under severe charges. Critics argue these arrests represent the government's suppression of critique. President Museveni, seeking a seventh term, leads a regime accused of betraying democratic ideals established since his rise to power in 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Pledges €620 Million for Syria's Post-War Recovery

EU Pledges €620 Million for Syria's Post-War Recovery

 Belgium
2
Mira-Bhayander's Transformative Civic Future: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Plans

Mira-Bhayander's Transformative Civic Future: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Pl...

 India
3
Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

 India
4
Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME

Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026