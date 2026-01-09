Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concerns over Uganda's upcoming presidential election slated for January 15. The Geneva-based office claims the election will be characterized by widespread repression and intimidation against political opposition, human rights activists, and dissenters.

According to the latest report, Ugandan authorities have utilized military legislation to clamp down on political activities, with security forces firing live ammunition to disperse peaceful assemblies. Notably, opposition supporters have reportedly been abducted using unmarked vehicles.

High-profile figures like Kizza Besigye and Sarah Bireete face detention under severe charges. Critics argue these arrests represent the government's suppression of critique. President Museveni, seeking a seventh term, leads a regime accused of betraying democratic ideals established since his rise to power in 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)