Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of 'Vote Theft' Amidst Bihar Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensifies his accusations of 'vote theft' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling the Gujarat model as a 'model of theft'. During his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, Gandhi pledges to expose alleged election discrepancies and criticizes government policies benefiting industrialists Adani and Ambani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:26 IST
Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold statement on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensified his accusations against the Modi government, alleging a widespread 'vote theft' orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi accused them of transforming the Gujarat model into a 'model of theft'.

Addressing a gathering in Muzaffarpur during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' Gandhi vowed to uncover the alleged electoral discrepancies, particularly citing issues in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency. He slammed the Gujarat model as a facade, claiming it is not economically driven but rather rooted in theft and deceit.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticized the introduction of the Agniveer scheme, arguing that it benefits billionaires like Adani and Ambani while undermining the public sector. In his speech, he contended that the government's actions depleted traditional job providers and pension opportunities to enrich a few corporate giants.

Gandhi also took aim at the Chief Election Commissioner and the recent legislative changes that shield election officials from accountability. These changes, passed quietly in Parliament, make it impossible to challenge the Election Commission legally, he argued. This, he warned, could jeopardize the voices of minorities and lead to further disenfranchisement.

The 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', spearheaded by Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, covers over 1,300 km through 20 districts in Bihar, raising awareness about alleged voting irregularities. With Bihar Assembly elections approaching later this year amid a power tussle between the NDA and the opposition's INDIA bloc, political tensions are set to escalate.

