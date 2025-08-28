France's Fiscal Future: Political Showdown Looms Over Bond Yields

In a financial landscape marked by uncertainty, France's 10-year government bond yield saw a slight decrease on Thursday, yet it hovers near its peak level since March.

Political turbulence is at the core of this economic issue as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou prepares for a crucial confidence vote on September 8. His bid to secure bipartisan support for a deficit reduction plan is meeting resistance from both sides, threatening his tenure and potentially ushering in new legislative elections.

Economic consequences are already evident, with the yield gap between French and German bonds nearing its widest point since April. This spread reflects investor caution, reminiscent of last year's market instability. Experts like Jefferies economist Mohit Kumar express a bleak outlook for France's financial spreads in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)