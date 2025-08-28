Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Historical Overview

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for a rare foreign visit to China next week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The visit underscores Kim's increasing engagement on the international stage, which began soon after he assumed power in 2011.

In March 2018, Kim made his first overseas trip as leader to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping. This was followed by a significant milestone in May 2018, when Kim became the first North Korean leader in decades to travel abroad by plane, once again visiting China.

Kim's diplomatic efforts continued with a historic summit in Singapore with then-US President Donald Trump in June 2018. Over the years, Kim has also held high-profile meetings with leaders in Vietnam and Russia, further demonstrating his ongoing interest in strengthening North Korea's international relations.

