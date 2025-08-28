Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal applauds Rajasthan High Court's decision to halt the 2021 SI recruitment, hailing it as a significant win for the state's youth. The court's ruling follows sustained protests by the RLP against alleged unfair practices, delivering a setback to the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:29 IST
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan High Court's cancellation of the 2021 Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment has been welcomed as a significant triumph for the youth by Hanuman Beniwal, leader of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). Beniwal described the decision as a 'commendable' move and a blow to the perceived arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Beniwal attributed the ruling to the persistent efforts of the RLP, which included a prolonged four-month protest at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak demanding the recruitment's cancellation. He praised the court's judgment as a victory against an intransigent government. Beniwal assured continued advocacy for the rights of hard-working youth in Rajasthan, highlighting his party's commitment from grassroots protests to legislative assembly debates.

The RLP leader criticized the BJP for allegedly following in the Congress's footsteps by resisting the recruitment cancellation, despite previous concerns about paper leaks during the Congress regime. He acknowledged the Struggle Committee's contributions to the protest's success, celebrating the triumph of truth and persistence.

