Heartbreak on the Road to Justice: Activist Dies En Route to Maratha Quota Rally

Tragedy struck the Maratha quota movement as activist Satish Deshmukh passed away en route to a major protest in Mumbai. Traveling with movement leader Manoj Jarange, Deshmukh suffered a heart attack near Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district. Efforts to revive him at a hospital in Narayangaon were unsuccessful.

Jarange, leading the charge to secure a 10 percent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, began his journey from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. A significant stop on their path was at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where Jarange and his supporters paid their respects.

The group's destination, Azad Maidan in Mumbai, is set to become the stage for Jarange's indefinite fast, highlighting their demand for justice. The movement underscores a broader conversation about social equity and the rights of the Maratha community in India's reservation system.