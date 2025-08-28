Left Menu

White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

Robert Primus, a Surface Transportation Board member, was dismissed by the White House, allegedly for not supporting President Trump's agenda. Primus contested the dismissal as legally invalid, citing concerns for freight rail network impact. The situation is set against the backdrop of a major railroad merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:20 IST
White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

The White House has terminated Robert Primus, a member of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, citing misalignment with President Donald Trump's agenda. The decision was confirmed by White House spokesman Kush Desai, who emphasized the administration's intention to appoint 'more qualified' candidates.

This dismissal comes as significant decisions loom over the proposed $85 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. Primus has publicly rejected his termination as legally invalid and expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the freight rail network and economy.

Primus announced via social media his intent to continue his duties and consider legal avenues if obstructed. The White House has yet to comment on the merger or legal issues related to Primus's removal, and the Surface Transportation Board has not issued a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

Deluge in Punjab: Catastrophic Flooding Sparks Crisis in Pakistan

 Pakistan
2
Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes

Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Milita...

 Global
3
Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

 India
4
BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

BJP Explores New Alliances in Darjeeling: The Political Reawakening

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025