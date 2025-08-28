White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

The White House has terminated Robert Primus, a member of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, citing misalignment with President Donald Trump's agenda. The decision was confirmed by White House spokesman Kush Desai, who emphasized the administration's intention to appoint 'more qualified' candidates.

This dismissal comes as significant decisions loom over the proposed $85 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. Primus has publicly rejected his termination as legally invalid and expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on the freight rail network and economy.

Primus announced via social media his intent to continue his duties and consider legal avenues if obstructed. The White House has yet to comment on the merger or legal issues related to Primus's removal, and the Surface Transportation Board has not issued a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)