Spain's Determined Push for the FCAS: Reviving Europe's Fighter Jet Future

Spain is fully committed to the European fighter jet project FCAS, despite tensions between France and Germany. Defence Minister Margarita Robles emphasized the importance of invigorating the project. Spain's defense priorities focus on Eurofighter and FCAS, aligning with its goal to enhance European defense capabilities while meeting NATO commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:24 IST
  • Spain

Spain has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the European fighter jet initiative, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), amid tensions between France and Germany. Defense Minister Margarita Robles emphasized that invigorating the program remains pivotal for European defense.

In a statement from Berlin, Robles assured reporters that Spain is fully dedicated to the FCAS, despite French industry's demands for sole leadership creating roadblocks for the next phase. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and France's President Emmanuel Macron are poised to decide on the project's future by year-end, with ongoing discussions to resolve the standoff.

A prominent component of European defense strategy, the FCAS aims to innovate next-generation fighter jets and systems. Spain, aligning with its European focus, opts for Eurofighter and FCAS, rejecting the U.S.-made F-35. This decision backs Spain's commitment to bolster defense spending to meet NATO requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

