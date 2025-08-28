Left Menu

LJP (RV) Eyes Strategic Seat Allocation Amid Bihar Polls

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) aims to secure between 43 and 137 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as part of the NDA alliance. Party MP Arun Bharti underscores this as a strategic alignment with the Janata Dal (United) for the first time, dismissing reports of finalized seat-sharing deals.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is targeting a significant seat allocation in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. Party MP Arun Bharti expressed confidence in securing between 43 and 137 seats under the NDA banner, a strategy marking their debut alliance with the Janata Dal (United).

Bharti dismissed rumors about a conclusive seat-sharing agreement within the NDA, underscoring the importance of this new political chapter for the LJP (RV). The upcoming electoral battle will see the party collaborating with JDU for the first time, a shift from past election alignments.

The MP highlighted criticisms of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, particularly around recent controversial remarks. Despite the volatile political atmosphere, Bharti reaffirmed the unity among NDA partners and their preparatory meetings at the grassroots level, essential for the electoral challenge ahead.

