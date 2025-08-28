RSS Chief's Call to Action on Demographic Imbalance

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the challenges posed by conversion and illegal migration as primary factors contributing to the demographic imbalance in India. Addressing these issues, Bhagwat urged both the government and society to collaborate in efforts to curb infiltration effectively.

Bhagwat advocated for prioritizing employment for legal citizens, including Muslims, urging government measures to ensure job opportunities are not extended to illegal migrants. He reiterated his stance that religion should remain a matter of personal choice, free from coercion or allurements.

During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he reinforced the notion that while the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' promotes global unity, each nation must prioritize their own rules and standards to maintain societal balance and integrity.