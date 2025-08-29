Left Menu

Tanzania's Heated Election Controversy: President Hassan vs Opposition

Tanzania heads into a contentious election with incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan launching her campaign. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu, of CHADEMA, remains in custody, while other opposition figures face barriers in their bids. Hassan's candidacy is backed by her party, but she faces criticism for suppressing opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:23 IST
Tanzania's Heated Election Controversy: President Hassan vs Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Tanzania gears up for the upcoming October general elections, tensions rise with incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launching her campaign. On Thursday, Hassan introduced her party's parliamentary candidates amidst a politically charged atmosphere where the opposition remains suppressed.

The political landscape has been marred by controversy as CHADEMA, the primary opposition party, found its leader, Tundu Lissu, detained on treason charges for advocating electoral reforms. Simultaneously, the presidential hopeful from ACT Wazalendo, the second-largest opposition group, has been barred from the race, compounding the election's contention.

Despite accusations of stifling dissent, Hassan receives backing from past President Jakaya Kikwete, who defended her bid for a second term under party tradition. Yet, in recent actions, Hassan has warned against foreign interference in the country's legal proceedings involving Lissu, highlighting her stance against external influence on Tanzania's political affairs.

TRENDING

1
FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

 Global
2
A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

 Global
3
Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

 Global
4
Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion

Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Publi...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025