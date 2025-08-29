Tanzania's Heated Election Controversy: President Hassan vs Opposition

As Tanzania gears up for the upcoming October general elections, tensions rise with incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launching her campaign. On Thursday, Hassan introduced her party's parliamentary candidates amidst a politically charged atmosphere where the opposition remains suppressed.

The political landscape has been marred by controversy as CHADEMA, the primary opposition party, found its leader, Tundu Lissu, detained on treason charges for advocating electoral reforms. Simultaneously, the presidential hopeful from ACT Wazalendo, the second-largest opposition group, has been barred from the race, compounding the election's contention.

Despite accusations of stifling dissent, Hassan receives backing from past President Jakaya Kikwete, who defended her bid for a second term under party tradition. Yet, in recent actions, Hassan has warned against foreign interference in the country's legal proceedings involving Lissu, highlighting her stance against external influence on Tanzania's political affairs.