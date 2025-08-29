Left Menu

Senator Wicker Reinforces U.S.-Taiwan Alliance Amidst China Tensions

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker visited Taiwan to emphasize the strong partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan. Despite Chinese opposition, Wicker's visit highlights ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan's security. The trip occurs amid concerns regarding U.S. security priorities as trade negotiations with China continue.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a prominent Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei to underscore the ongoing and future partnership between the United States and Taiwan. Known for staunchly supporting Taiwan in Congress, Wicker's visit reaffirms U.S. commitment to maintaining Taiwan's security.

Speaking at Taipei's Songshan airport, Wicker referenced former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's concept of 'peace through strength,' signaling the U.S. dedication to global peace and alliance with Taiwan. The visit comes amid attempts by Beijing to discourage such displays of support.

As some U.S. lawmakers express concern about President Trump's focus on China trade talks, Wicker's visit reinforces U.S. security priorities in the Asia-Pacific region, reiterating America's role as Taiwan's key backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

