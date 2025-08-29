Myanmar Escalates Crisis by Labeling Karen National Union as Terrorists

In a significant escalation of tensions, Myanmar's military government has declared the Karen National Union (KNU) a terrorist organization, criminalizing virtually any affiliation with the ethnic rebel group. This decision comes amid ongoing civil unrest following the military coup that ousted the country's elected government in 2021.

Despite the new designation, the KNU remains defiant. Padoh Saw Taw Nee, a spokesperson for the KNU, dismissed the label, highlighting the military's own indictments by international tribunals. The group's resistance movement, rooted in decades-long struggles for autonomy, refuses to be silenced even as Myanmar's military tightens its grip.

This development unfolds as Myanmar prepares for elections on December 28, widely criticized as a façade to legitimize continued military rule. With a new law threatening severe penalties for those opposing the polls, and a past history of boycotting peace talks, the KNU and other minority groups continue to challenge the military's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)