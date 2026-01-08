Ford's Leap Toward Level 3 Autonomy

Ford Motor Company announced its ambitious plan to launch Level 3 driver-assistance systems by 2028, allowing hands-free and eyes-off driving on select highways. This cutting-edge technology will debut on Ford's forthcoming affordable electric pickup truck, set to hit the market in 2027 with a base price of $30,000.

Doug Field, Ford's chief EV, digital and design officer, revealed that the enhanced driver-assistance system would be an optional feature, available for an additional charge. As Ford develops these systems in-house, employing lidar technology, the automaker aims to maintain affordability and minimize reliance on suppliers for faster updates.

The race toward automated driving intensifies as General Motors and Mercedes-Benz also pursue Level 3 systems. Ford is contemplating pricing models, potentially including subscription services, for the advanced tech. The company sees significant potential in driver-assistance systems to pave the way for fully autonomous vehicles.