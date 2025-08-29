Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Government Talks

The Maharashtra government is stepping up to engage in discussions with Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange to address his calls for reservation in education and government employment. On Friday morning, Jarange initiated an agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to press his demands.

Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil stated the government's readiness to talk, underscoring that the demands presented by Jarange are being considered sympathetically. Maintaining that the administration has never viewed reservation as a prestige issue, Vikhe Patil emphasized the importance of dialogue.

Despite efforts to negotiate, BJP MLC Parinay Fuke warned against yielding to demands he described as 'unconstitutional,' expressing concerns over potential mass protests by OBC groups, who may view concessions as unjust. The situation highlights complex dynamics around caste-based reservation policies in Maharashtra.

