Thai PM Ousted in Constitutional Ethics Violation

Thailand's Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her role as prime minister for breaching constitutional ethics during a phone call with Cambodia's Senate President. Her suspension led to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai temporarily assuming her duties. The Cabinet continues in a caretaker capacity pending parliamentary approval of a new leader.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra
In a landmark decision on Friday, Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for unethical conduct. Her tenure, lasting approximately a year, ended over a controversial phone call with Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

The court's ruling paves the way for Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to manage government affairs on a caretaker basis. This interim leadership will remain until a new prime minister secures parliamentary approval.

The decision follows a July suspension, prompted by allegations that Paetongtarn's cordial June 15 conversation with Hun Sen improperly addressed national security concerns, sparking domestic uproar and criticism of her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia.

