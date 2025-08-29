Thai PM Ousted in Constitutional Ethics Violation

In a landmark decision on Friday, Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for unethical conduct. Her tenure, lasting approximately a year, ended over a controversial phone call with Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

The court's ruling paves the way for Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to manage government affairs on a caretaker basis. This interim leadership will remain until a new prime minister secures parliamentary approval.

The decision follows a July suspension, prompted by allegations that Paetongtarn's cordial June 15 conversation with Hun Sen improperly addressed national security concerns, sparking domestic uproar and criticism of her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia.

