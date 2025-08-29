Vice Presidential Race: A Test of Dignity and Ideological Battle

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), raised questions about the candidacy of C P Radhakrishnan for India's vice presidency. Radhakrishnan, during his tenure as Jharkhand's governor, was involved in the arrest of a sitting tribal chief minister, raising concerns over his respect for institutional dignity.

Pawar emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming vice-presidential election, following the sudden resignation of the former VP, Jagdeep Dhankhar. He stressed that maintaining the stature and dignity of the vice-presidential office is imperative, reflecting the ideological stakes involved in the election.

Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, an ex-Supreme Court judge, dismissed suggestions of it being a 'South versus South' fight despite both candidates originating from southern states. He urged MPs to evaluate his candidacy on merit, emphasizing his non-partisanship and judicial accomplishments.