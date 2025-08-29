Left Menu

Vice Presidential Race: A Test of Dignity and Ideological Battle

Sharad Pawar voiced concerns over C P Radhakrishnan's vice-presidential candidacy, citing past controversial actions as governor. He emphasized the importance of institutional dignity, while Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy denied regional contest claims. The election follows the unexpected resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking an ideological contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:47 IST
Vice Presidential Race: A Test of Dignity and Ideological Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), raised questions about the candidacy of C P Radhakrishnan for India's vice presidency. Radhakrishnan, during his tenure as Jharkhand's governor, was involved in the arrest of a sitting tribal chief minister, raising concerns over his respect for institutional dignity.

Pawar emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming vice-presidential election, following the sudden resignation of the former VP, Jagdeep Dhankhar. He stressed that maintaining the stature and dignity of the vice-presidential office is imperative, reflecting the ideological stakes involved in the election.

Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, an ex-Supreme Court judge, dismissed suggestions of it being a 'South versus South' fight despite both candidates originating from southern states. He urged MPs to evaluate his candidacy on merit, emphasizing his non-partisanship and judicial accomplishments.

TRENDING

1
India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

 Global
2
B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

 India
3
Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

 India
4
Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025