Stoltenberg's Dual Battles: Election Campaign and Sovereign Fund Controversy

Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, now Norway's finance minister, is spearheading the Labour Party's re-election bid while managing a crisis involving the country's sovereign wealth fund's Israeli investments. Despite challenges, he remains popular, adding campaign strength to the Labour government ahead of the September election.

29-08-2025
Jens Stoltenberg

Former NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, now serving as Norway's finance minister, is juggling significant responsibilities as he campaigns for the Labour Party's re-election and addresses a sovereign wealth fund crisis concerning Israeli investments.

Stoltenberg's return to Norwegian politics has bolstered the Labour government's popularity, with media dubbing the phenomenon 'Stoltenback'. His presence may tip the scales in the upcoming September elections, where his party is leading by a narrow margin.

While handling election strategies, Stoltenberg faces pressure from left-wing parties to divest completely from Israeli firms. However, the finance minister believes the controversy over the wealth fund's investments in Israel has not significantly impacted public opinion ahead of the election.

