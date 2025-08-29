Stoltenberg's Dual Battles: Election Campaign and Sovereign Fund Controversy

Former NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, now serving as Norway's finance minister, is juggling significant responsibilities as he campaigns for the Labour Party's re-election and addresses a sovereign wealth fund crisis concerning Israeli investments.

Stoltenberg's return to Norwegian politics has bolstered the Labour government's popularity, with media dubbing the phenomenon 'Stoltenback'. His presence may tip the scales in the upcoming September elections, where his party is leading by a narrow margin.

While handling election strategies, Stoltenberg faces pressure from left-wing parties to divest completely from Israeli firms. However, the finance minister believes the controversy over the wealth fund's investments in Israel has not significantly impacted public opinion ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)