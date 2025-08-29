UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

The second deputy governor of the central bank in Mauritius, Gerard Sanspeur, has resigned from his post, he and the bank said on Friday, following reports of a rift between him and the head of the institution.

Mauritian newspaper L'Express reported earlier on Friday that Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam had dismissed Sanspeur. Sanspeur told a press conference that Ramgoolam had called him on Friday and he had submitted his resignation. He said he quit due to "external influence", citing an unnamed person who tried to control certain functions in the bank.

This person wanted to interfere in banking licences processes, in recruitment and laying off of staff and tender procedures, he said. "When I made it clear that I didn't want to collaborate with that person, things started to become difficult for me. There were all sorts of traps to push me out," he said, without elaborating.

The Bank of Mauritius said in a statement that Sanspeur had resigned, but did not give any details. Ramgoolam told Le Defi Media Group on Wednesday that a standoff between central bank governor Rama Sithanen and Sanspeur, whose position as second deputy governor at the bank made him the number three official there, was "unacceptable".

Ramgoolam said then that he hoped to resolve the issue by the end of the week. Sanspeur said there had been disagreements in the bank on recognition of a trade union at the central bank, an audit of the state-owned Mauritius Investment Corporation and the appointment of the chairman of the State Bank of Mauritius.

Spokespeople at the central bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Spokespeople at the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

