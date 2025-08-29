Austria Welcomes Martin Kocher: A New Era for Central Banking
Martin Kocher, Austria's incoming central bank governor, will succeed Robert Holzmann, known for his hawkish stance. Kocher, seen as a steady figure with experience in academia and government, aims for a conservative approach to monetary policy, emphasizing central bank independence amidst critiques of the Trump administration.
Austria prepares to welcome Martin Kocher as its next central bank governor, replacing the outspoken Robert Holzmann. Known for a more conservative approach, Kocher is expected to maintain central bank independence.
Kocher, aged 51, with a background in academia and government, steps into the role after being nominated by the conservative People's Party. His tenure is marked by experience and a cautious stance on monetary policy.
Amidst his new responsibilities, Kocher has previously criticized the Trump administration's approach to the Federal Reserve, warning against the dangers of undermining central bank autonomy.
