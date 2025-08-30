Thailand's Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Ousted Amidst Ethics Scandal

In a significant political upheaval, Thailand's Constitutional Court has ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following accusations of ethics violations. The decision adds another chapter in the tumultuous saga of the Shinawatra dynasty, which has faced repeated challenges from the country's elite power structures.

The ruling came after a contentious telephone call with Cambodia's former leader, raising allegations of compromising national interests. In its aftermath, the Bhumjaithai Party has positioned itself as the early favorite to form a new government, posing a potential reshuffling of alliances in Thailand's political landscape.

The international community, including the United States, is closely watching Thailand's evolving political scenario. As the nation braces for further political maneuvering, questions linger regarding the stability and direction of Thailand's future leadership and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)